Más caos con las cifras: los hospitalizados según el Ministerio y las CCAA no coinciden

Llevamos días tratando de entender las extrañas cifras de hospitalizaciones por coronavirus en España.
En la siguiente tabla (elaborada con los datos que publica el Ministerio) tenéis indicado el porcentaje de hospitalizados por caso diagnosticado.
Las diferencias son escandalosas: del 0,58% de los positivos que son hospitalizados en Catalunya al 20% de positivos que lo son en Asturias.
¿Cuál podría ser el motivo de semejante diferencia? ¿No se hacen suficientes tests en algunas CCAA? ¿El porcentaje de población anciana?
Pues parece que tiene una explicación mucho más terrenal: que los datos son incorrectos.
Por ejemplo, si uno mira el informe del Ministerio hubo 26 hospitalizados durante la última semana en Catalunya. Pero según el informe de la Generalitat fueron 241.
Las CCAA comunican al Ministerio sus cifras oficiales a través de una plataforma informática llamada "SiViE" (Sistema de Vigilancia Epidemiológica).
Según publica el diario El País, algunas CCAA no están actualizando esa base de datos a tiempo. Y el Ministerio publica las cifras aún sabiendo que son incorrectas.
El Ministerio es consciente de este infrarreporte: "Hay muchos más hospitalizados en Cataluña de los que hay en nuestro informe".
Que hubiese problemas con las estadísticas del coronavirus durante las primeras semanas de pandemia cuando todo era un caos, podía resultar comprensible. Pero que, después de cuatro meses, sigamos con el mismo caos en las cifras oficiales parece absurdo.
