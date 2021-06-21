La variante delta del coronavirus comienza a dominar la pandemia en Europa

La variante delta (anteriormente llamada 'variante India') lleva camino de convertirse en la dominante en Europa. Donde mejor puede verse esta evolución es en el caso de Reino Unido, el país que más muestras secuencia.
Mirad el siguiente gráfico. Cada color representa el porcentaje de casos de cada variante según pasa el tiempo. Hasta enero de 2021, la variante dominante fue la original (color naranja claro). Entre enero y mayo dominó la variante alfa (color rojo). Y, en los últimos dos meses, lo ha hecho la variante delta (color verde).
Esta nueva 'versión' del virus es la responsable del aumento de los casos en el país británico, como podéis ver en el siguiente gráfico:
Pero las hospitalizaciones (el dato más importante) siguen muy bajas. La campaña de vacunación está evitando que los contagios se agraven:
El avance de la variante delta también puede verse en los datos de Portugal:
Christian Drosten, uno de los virólogos alemanes más reconocidos, advertía el viernes que "hemos entrado en una carrera contra la variante delta y tenemos que tomárnosla muy en serio".
En España, según el último boletín del Ministerio de Sanidad (correspondiente al 21 de junio), supone sólo un 1%, aunque faltan por añadir los datos de algunas Comunidades Autónomas.
¿Funcionan las vacunas frente a la variante?
Sí. Según los últimos datos publicados por la sanidad pública británica, la eficacia de las vacunas frente a la hospitalización en los casos de infección por la variante delta está por encima del 90% después de las dos dosis. (En este estudio se incluyen sólo las vacunas de Pfizer y AstraZeneca porque son las más utilizadas allí).
