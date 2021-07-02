Cómo se está vacunando a los adolescentes en otros países

La incidencia en nuestro país está disparada en los tramos más jóvenes de la población.
¿Qué vacuna está aprobada para los adolescentes?
Por ahora, en la Unión Europea sólo está aprobada la vacuna de Pfizer para los adolescentes de 12 a 15 años.
Moderna ha anunciado que también buscará el respaldo de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento.
¿Cómo se ha testado la vacuna de Pfizer en esas edades?
En el ensayo participaron 1.983 personas de 12 a 15 años.
A 1.005 se les administró la vacuna y ninguno desarrolló la covid.
A 978 se les administró el placebo y 16 desarrollaron la enfermedad.
¿Qué están haciendo otros países?
Francia está vacunando a los mayores de 12 años siempre que tengan autorización parental.
Alemania ha recomendado por ahora vacunar sólo a los niños y adolescentes que tengan alguna enfermedad que los haga especialmente vulnerables.
Reino Unido ha recomendado no vacunar a menores de 18 años hasta que haya más datos sobre la seguridad de la vacuna en esta población.
Israel ya ha comenzado su campaña de vacunación para los menores de 12 a 15 años.
EEUU comenzó a vacunar a los mayores de 12 años a mediados del mes de mayo.
He escuchado hablar de casos de "miocarditis" o "pericarditis", ¿qué es eso?
Miocarditis es la inflamación del corazón.
Pericarditis es la inflamación de la membrana que rodea al corazón.
Es cierto que se han dado algunos casos en jóvenes tras la segunda dosis de una vacuna de ARN como la de Pfizer:
Pero aún así, el riesgo asociado a la covid es mayor:
