Así recuerda el cuerpo una infección por covid 8 meses después

Alberto Sicilia

Laura Fíguls / ACN

¿Cuánto dura la inmunidad frente a la covid tras pasar la infección? Un grupo de investigadores estadounidenses ha seguido a 250 pacientes durante 8 meses tras sus contagios. Los resultados son muy positivos: todo indica que la inmunidad se mantiene a largo plazo.

1.- Los anticuerpos decaen muy lentamente.

Una de las principales respuestas del sistema inmunitario es la producción de anticuerpos que se enganchan al virus y le impiden que entre a las células.

Todos los anticuerpos medidos decaen de manera muy lenta: más como ley de potencias que como exponencial.

2.- Una infección por covid también eleva los anticuerpos frente a otros coronavirus humanos.

El cuerpo responde al contagio produciendo no sólo los anticuerpos necesarios para luchar contra el virus de la covid (el SARS-CoV-2) sino también otros coronavirus humanos (como el HKU1 y el OC43).

3.- Los linfocitos B siguen creciendo meses después de la infección.

Los linfocitos B, que son los encargados de fabricar anticuerpos siguen hasta 7 meses después de la infección y luego se mantienen estables.

4.- Los linfocitos T CD4+ recuerdan todas las proteínas estructurales del virus

Estos linfocitos son los encargados de 'coordinar' la respuesta del sistema inmunitario y meses después siguen recordando las diferentes proteínas-objetivo del invasor:

5.- Los linfocitos T CD8+ recuerdan sólo la proteína N del virus

Son los encargados de eliminar las células que ya han sido infectadas. Esos linfocitos recuerdan la proteína N:

6.- Correlaciones entre los diferentes elementos del sistema inmunitario.

