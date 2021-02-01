Más sobre el AIPAC y el antisemitismo

Dos medios americanos han publicado esta semana que Ann Neuberger, nueva responsable de la seguridad cibernética nacional de Estados Unidos, donó 600.000 dólares al AIPAC, el principal lobby judío, entre los años 2012 y 2018.
Automáticamente, Neuberger y numerosos elementos de la comunidad judía americana han acusado a los dos medios de "antisemitismo".
El AIPAC es probablemente el lobby más influyente de Estados Unidos y su objetivo es defender los intereses de Israel, y lo hace a veces de manera bastante turbia.
Los artículos no solo no son antisemítas sino que revelan un dato muy significativo acerca de una alta funcionaria vinculada a los servicios de inteligencia americanos.
No son artículos antisemitas dado que no tienen nada que ver con el judaísmo, sino con Israel, que son cosas bien distintas, aunque Israel utilice el pretexto del antisemitismo cada vez que se critican sus políticas, especialmente las de la ocupación.
La estrategia del AIPAC consiste justamente en infiltrarse en el gobierno no con la intención de defender a los judíos sino con la intención de defender a Israel.
El marido de Neuberger organizó actos públicos contra el presidente Barack Obama justamente para defender a Israel, no para defender a los judíos, actos públicos que criticaban el acuerdo nuclear con Irán que Obama aprobó en 2015.
Los dos artículos publicados esta semana muestran que Neuberger cae de lleno en un conflicto de intereses, pero en lugar de dimitir ha acusado a los medios de antisemitismo.
No hace muchos años dos empleados del AIPAC reclutaron a un empleado del departamento de Estado para obtener documentos clasificados que se entregaron a un agente de la embajada israelí en Washington.
La denuncia de este tipo de actividades no tiene nada que ver con el antisemitismo sino con Israel.
Agentes del AIPAC también se han dedicado a reclutar a empleados del Pentágono con el mismo fin, y la embajada de Israel ha sido el punto de contacto de esos empleados.
Si este mundo fuera justo, Neuberger probablemente dimitiría por un claro caso de conflicto de intereses. Sin embargo, Neuberger no solo no ha dimitido sino que está dirigiendo una campaña contra los medios que han publicado dos artículos perfectamente documentados.
