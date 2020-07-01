Ciudadano autosuficiente

Es urgente: hay que liberar los patios

Fundación Vida Sostenible

El derribo de un edificio ha dejado al descubierto un antiguo patio de ventilación con cinco compresores de aire acondicionado embutidos en un espacio realmente estrecho.

En pleno verano los habitantes del edificio deberán seguramente cerrar las ventanas del patio herméticamente, cuando deberían tenerlas abiertas para crear una corriente de aire fresco. Con las ventanas bien cerradas, la única forma de refrescarse es poner el aire acondicionado a tope… Se crea una espiral de violencia térmica (y de ruido) y hay que gastar un dineral en la factura eléctrica.

Con aire acondicionado...

Solución: eliminar los compresores y devolver el patio a su antigua función de ventilar y refrescar el edificio.

… y sin aire acondicionado.

No esperen más. Pónganse de acuerdo con sus vecinos y… ¡Liberen los patios!