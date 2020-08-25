Diez preguntas de clase para una vuelta al cole

UNA: ¿Quién puede permitirse no llevar a las criaturas al colegio en caso de que las clases no sean "presenciales" o se impartan por turnos diarios o semanales?
DOS: ¿Quién puede permitirse el lujo de comprar mascarillas habitualmente para sus hijos, sus hijas y para la familia entera?
TRES: ¿Quién, teniendo una de esas tablets que algunas Comunidades Autónomas prometen repartir, tiene wifi, línea telefónica para conectarse?
CUATRO: ¿Quién es capaz de prescindir de la ayuda de comedor sin que sus hijos, sus hijas, pasen hambre?
CINCO: ¿Quién es capaz de explicarles a sus vástagos cómo se calcula el volumen de un cilindro, los detalles de la tabla periódica, el sistema respiratorio en inglés o cualquier otro idioma, o contratar a alguien que lo haga?
SEIS: ¿Quién puede admitir ante la Sanidad pública que ha estado en contacto con la covid sin que le aterre perder un trabajo que es todo el sustento de su familia?
SIETE: ¿Quién puede aislar a su hijo, a su hija, en caso de estar infectados, en una habitación al margen del resto de las habitaciones de la casa, en caso de haberlas?
OCHO: ¿Quién puede dejar de llevar a sus criaturas al colegio sin que inmediatamente aparezcan los servicios sociales y le cuestionen la custodia?
NUEVE: ¿Quién tiene abuelos o abuelas en quienes delegar el cuidado de sus vástagos sin correr el riesgo de matarlos? Es más, ¿quién los tiene en España?
Y DIEZ: ¿Qué miembro/miembra de la familia se hará cargo de las criaturas en el caso de que la respuesta a las nueve preguntas anteriores sea "YO NO"?
