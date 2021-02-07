Pienso en Khing Hnin Wai. Pienso en esa joven monitora de aeróbic birmana que con su danza robótica coreografió los siempre trabajosos prolegómenos de un golpe de Estado. Le guardo un cierto respeto. Ella no merecía ese croma turbulento a sus espaldas. Es más, su animosa danza parecía, por momentos, querer paliar el perverso atrezo que le deparó la Historia. El resultado es un copy siniestro: tonifique sus músculos mientras todo se desmorona. En cierto modo todos somos Khing Hnin Wai, todos chapoteamos con más o menos gracia −la de Khing Hnin Wai no está en discusión− en nuestro trocito de tarima mientras la realidad nos brinda tremendo photobomb. Todos somos ella, todos le damos la espalda a ese acontecer perturbador, ajenos al devenir, ensimismados en movidas baladí. Miren si no a Casado, acariciando mimoso a un lechón mientras Bárcenas tira de la cadena.

Pensé en Khing Hnin Wai durante la prospección nasofaringea a la que me he visto sometido esta semana. Pensé en ella mientras el palitroque avanzaba intrépido por la fosa, subía por la faringe y alcanzaba la parte baja del cerebelo. Pensé en sus ademanes premonitorios y en cómo estos, de algún modo, evidencian que nada de lo que ocurre nos es ajeno. Por mucho que le demos la espalda, la realidad siempre nos interpela con la severidad de un sanitario hurgando la enésima tocha de la mañana. El caso es que lloré pero no de pena. Tampoco fue la dicha lo que desató el llanto. La varilla debió colisionar con alguna terminación nerviosa que derivó el asunto a la glándula lagrimal. Y ya estaría. Convertido en plañidera, me dejé ir y lloré por mí y por todos mis compañeros. Lloré por los pobres youtubers víctimas de una sociedad xenófoba y racista, lloré por el lechón de Casado y por el jefe de campaña de Ciudadanos. Lloré también por la buena de Khing Hnin Wai y por nuestra triste realidad, capaz de convertir en pantomima viral a una profesional del fitness.