Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 19: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. La pandemia aflora el hambre: las peticiones de ayuda para comer crecen hasta un 50% en grandes ciudades, por Eduardo Bayona

2. España registra más de 100.000 contagios y 9.000 fallecidos pero logra aplanar la curva, por Beatriz Asuar

3. Las UCI necesitan con urgencia especialistas, sedantes y respiradores, por Beatriz Asuar

Catalunya amplía a marchas forzadas la capacidad de las UCI para evitar un cercano colapso

4. Madrid consigue 8,5 millones en donaciones privadas pero perdona más de mil millones en impuestos a los ricos, por Marta Monforte

5. Trabajadores y familiares denuncian el "oscurantismo" de la Comunidad de Madrid sobre las residencias de ancianos, por Guillermo Martínez

6. Las nuevas medidas desahogan a los autónomos, pero les parecen insuficientes, por Alejandra de la Fuente

7. La huelga de alquileres se mantiene: ¿qué supone y qué implicaciones tiene?, por Jairo Vargas

8. Tremending Topic | "Es sabido que el PP maneja mejor las crisis. Lo demostraron con el 11-M, el Prestige, el Yak-42 y el metro de Valencia", por Christian González

9. Una vacuna contra la ineptitud, por Juan Carlos Escudier

10. No marcar las casillas en la declaración del IRPF, por Juan Picó, de Europa Laica