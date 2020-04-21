Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 39: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. Cinco personas, 35 metros cuadrados y cinco semanas de confinamiento. JAIRO VARGAS

2.  El Gobierno dejará salir a los menores de 14 años que acompañen a adultos en actividades permitidas ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

3. Clamor de la oposición y los socios del Gobierno contra el plan para las salidas de los menores: "Mejor paseos al aire libre"

4. El Gobierno suprime el IVA al material sanitario y baja el de la prensa digital

5. El Ejecutivo reconoce el paro a trabajadores de temporada y refuerza a Trabajo para "perseguir" fraude en ERTE MANU SCHEZ Y ALEX DE MIGUEL

6. El Ejecutivo concederá el Ingreso Mínimo Vital a víctimas de trata y explotación sexual sin regularizar MARISA KOHAN

7. El 82% del tercer paquete de ayudas de Trump para la pandemia será para los ricos y las grandes empresas MANUEL RUIZ RICO

8. La Fiscalía extiende su investigación a 86 residencias, 40 de ellas sólo en Madrid

9. La Guardia Civil pide a sus agentes identificar bulos que puedan crear "desafección a instituciones del Gobierno

10. Más de 100.000 multas en Aragón, la comunidad con más denuncias por saltarse el confinamiento ALEJANDRO TORRÚS

11. Supermercado sí, huerto no. El autoconsumo se reivindica durante la pandemia ALEJANDRO TENA

12. Defensa gasta en un tanque de guerra lo que cuestan 440 respiradores médicos DANILO ALBIN

13. La pandemia desnuda a la industria española y sitúa al país ante el reto de su reconversión EDUARDO BAYONA

14. Los obispos dan una patada al Gobierno en el culo de los pobres JUAN TORRES LÓPEZ

15. Subvenciones a la Iglesia que les hace vagos JUAN CARLOS MONEDERO

16. Nuestro tiempo es un bizcocho CRISTINA FALLARÁS

17. Muere el periodista José María Calleja por coronavirus.

18. ABRIL REPUBLICANO Paula Rey Torreiro y Rubén Barros Deschamps versionan el clásico 'Nuite Blanche'