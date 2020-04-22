Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 40: las claves de la jornada

Público

  1. Dudas sobre la legalidad de muchas de las 700.000 multas en estado de alarma ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
2. La diputada de Podemos Isa Serra, condenada a 19 meses de cárcel, multa e inhabilitación ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
3. Trabajadores de franquicias de RedPiso denuncian que les obligan a trabajar a jornada completa estando en ERTE ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
4. Pequeñas editoriales en la cuerda floja: "Sin las librerías no saldremos de esta" JUAN LOSA
5. Más de dos millones de alumnos aún no saben cómo será su fin de curso BEATRIZ ASUAR 
6. ¿Cómo se paga el cambio del modelo productivo? EDUARDO BAYONA
7. "–¡Te escribo porque el Gobierno me está silenciando! –Enciende el micrófono de la videollamada –Ah, vale" CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
8. De mentira viene mentiroso y de idiotez, idiota Cristina Fallarás
9. La carga mental Barbijaputa
10. Acostumbrarse. Los peligros de la pandemia como cotidianeidad Daniel Bernabé 