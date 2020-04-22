#TeléfonoRojo, día 40: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/8z9ECGeizk
— Público (@publico_es) April 22, 2020
2. La diputada de Podemos Isa Serra, condenada a 19 meses de cárcel, multa e inhabilitación ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
3. Trabajadores de franquicias de RedPiso denuncian que les obligan a trabajar a jornada completa estando en ERTE ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
6. ¿Cómo se paga el cambio del modelo productivo? EDUARDO BAYONA
- La pandemia desnuda a la industria española y sitúa al país ante el reto de su reconversión
- La pandemia sitúa a España ante su dependencia del ladrillo, la playa y el motor
7. "–¡Te escribo porque el Gobierno me está silenciando! –Enciende el micrófono de la videollamada –Ah, vale" CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
8. De mentira viene mentiroso y de idiotez, idiota Cristina Fallarás
9. La carga mental Barbijaputa
10. Acostumbrarse. Los peligros de la pandemia como cotidianeidad Daniel Bernabé
