Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 67: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. El pacto entre PSOE, UP y Bildu por la reforma laboral genera caos y tensión en el Gobierno, ALEXIS ROMERO

2. Calviño advirtió a Sánchez de que el pacto con Bildu rompía la mesa de diálogo social, y se decidió rectificar, MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

3. La CEOE suspende el diálogo con el Gobierno por el pacto con Bildu

4. Trileros de la reforma laboral, por David Bollero

5. Los bomberos de Madrid hallan a 62 ancianos fallecidos en sus casas durante el confinamiento

6. La jefa de la UE contra el coronavirus avisa de un rebrote: "La pregunta es cuándo y cómo de fuerte será"

7. El Gobierno certifica que las mascarillas entregadas por Ayuso tienen un menor nivel de protección que el anunciado

8. Las mascarillas serán obligatorias desde hoy: esto es lo que tienes que saber

9. Las cinco grandes dudas sobre el uso obligatorio de las mascarillas, P. A. C.

10. Gobiernos autonómicos apuestan por la desregulación ambiental para salir de la crisis del coronavirus, ALEJANDRO TENA

11. Asociaciones católicas y de la concertada atacan la nueva ley de educación a base de bulos, BEATRIZ ASUAR

12. ENTREVISTA | Andreu Buenafuente: "Los políticos no me inspiran nada divertido", HENRIQUE MARIÑO

13. Cuando Herrera le dijo a Iglesias "¡Espérate!"..., por Juan Tortosa

14. Una modesta proposición al empresariado español, por Juan Torres López

