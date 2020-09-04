Principia Marsupia

España: 184 muertos y más de 10.000 casos en un día por primera vez en la segunda ola

Alberto Sicilia

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, viernes 4 de septiembre:

* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 10.476 casos y 184 fallecidos durante el último día en España.

* Las cifras de hoy son realmente malas: por primera vez durante la segunda ola, España supera los 10.000 casos diarios.

* Una parte importante de los 184 fallecidos en los que ha aumentado la cifra total del Ministerio corresponden a retrasos de Aragón en las notificaciones.

* Y todo esto se produce a sólo 3 días de que abran muchos centros educativos en la mayoría de las CCAA.

* El número de hospitalizados en las UCIs ya está en 976, un número que no veíamos desde abril.

* La situación en Madrid sigue siendo extraordinariamente preocupante: aunque el número de casos se ha estabilizado y ha dejado de crecer, siguen a un nivel altísimo. Bajarlos cuanto antes resulta una condición imprescindible para poder abrir los colegios con seguridad.

* Una nota positiva entre tantos datos preocupantes: la capacidad diagnóstica de España ya roza las 100.000 PCRs por día.

* A nivel europeo, el número de casos sigue creciendo con fuerza en Francia, aunque aún están a menos de la mitad que en España.

