España: 184 muertos y más de 10.000 casos en un día por primera vez en la segunda ola

Las claves para entender los datos del coronavirus de hoy, viernes 4 de septiembre:
* El Ministerio de Sanidad ha añadido 10.476 casos y 184 fallecidos durante el último día en España.
* Las cifras de hoy son realmente malas: por primera vez durante la segunda ola, España supera los 10.000 casos diarios.
* Una parte importante de los 184 fallecidos en los que ha aumentado la cifra total del Ministerio corresponden a retrasos de Aragón en las notificaciones.
* Y todo esto se produce a sólo 3 días de que abran muchos centros educativos en la mayoría de las CCAA.
* El número de hospitalizados en las UCIs ya está en 976, un número que no veíamos desde abril.
* La situación en Madrid sigue siendo extraordinariamente preocupante: aunque el número de casos se ha estabilizado y ha dejado de crecer, siguen a un nivel altísimo. Bajarlos cuanto antes resulta una condición imprescindible para poder abrir los colegios con seguridad.
* Una nota positiva entre tantos datos preocupantes: la capacidad diagnóstica de España ya roza las 100.000 PCRs por día.
* A nivel europeo, el número de casos sigue creciendo con fuerza en Francia, aunque aún están a menos de la mitad que en España.
Para saber más:
- La vuelta al cole en cada comunidad: la incertidumbre se mantiene en la cuenta atrás
- Sánchez pide a las comunidades que no cierren ningún colegio sin consensuarlo con Sanidad y las regiones limítrofes
- Francia cierra 22 colegios por coronavirus tres días después del inicio del curso
