El mecanismo que explica por qué algunos infectados por covid pierden el olfato

La pérdida del sentido del olfato es uno de los síntomas más comunes de la covid.
Aunque muchos de los pacientes consiguen recuperar el olfato tras pasar la fase más virulenta de la enfermedad, el 17% de los afectados sigue con este problema dos meses después.
¿Cómo funciona el sistema olfativo?
Es un sistema muy complejo y formado por diferentes 'capas' que conectan los receptores en la nariz con el cerebro.
En el siguiente gráfico tenéis un esquema:
Cuando tengo un resfriado también pierdo el olfato. ¿Es lo mismo con la covid?
No. La pérdida del olfato con un resfriado se debe simplemente a la congestión nasal.
La congestión nasal no es un síntoma característico del covid.
¿Y a qué se debe entonces la pérdida del olfato con la covid?
Los científicos barajan dos hipótesis principales:
1) Que sea la respuesta inflamatoria de nuestro cuerpo ante la invasión del virus la que afecta al sistema olfativo.
2) Que sea el propio virus quien dañe una parte importante de los 6 millones de receptores olfativos que tenemos.
Al largo plazo
Además, los científicos creen que la pérdida de olfato podría señalar la posibilidad de desarrollar secuelas cognitivas en la gente que sufre de covid persistente.
