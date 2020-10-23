Ciudadano autosuficiente

¿Eres adicto al azúcar?

Fundación Vida Sostenible

En pocos años, el azúcar ha pasado de alimento fundamental a grave amenaza para la salud pública. El azúcar, junto con la sal y las  grasas insanas, es el componente principal de la llamada comida chatarra, un simulacro de comida que se ha extendido por todo el mundo. La consiguiente epidemia de obesidad y enfermedades asociadas ha encendido todas las alarmas de los departamentos sanitarios y financieros de las administraciones. Los gobiernos de todo el mundo están planteando estrategias para reducir el consumo de azúcar, desde pactos con la industria alimentaria a impuestos puros y duros.  ¿Cuánto azúcar contiene tu dieta habitual?   Haz clic aquí o en la imagen de abajo para averiguarlo.

