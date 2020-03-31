#TeléfonoRojo, día 18: Las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/9X8aYck6mv
— Público (@publico_es) March 31, 2020
Todas las medidas del nuevo decreto de "escudo social" del Gobierno frente a la emergencia del coronavirus, por Manuel Sánchez y Alejandro López de Miguel
Más créditos que liquidez en las ayudas y el temor de la UE a la inflación ponen en cuestión la eficacia del "escudo social", por Eduardo Bayona
Luces y sombras de la gestión política de una emergencia sanitaria sin precedentes, por Alexis Romero
España registra su máximo diario de fallecidos y supera los 8.000, aunque la tendencia a la baja se mantiene, por Beatriz Asuar
Un juez rechaza obligar al Gobierno a dar material de protección a la Policía y tacha al sindicato demandante de corporativista
El PP vuelve al ataque con el 8-M: ahora pide datos "científicos" sobre su relación con la pandemia
La semana más desafortunada de Ayuso con Madrid al borde del colapso, por Marta Monforte
Salvador Macip, genetista: "Aún tardaremos un mes o dos en notar los efectos del confinamiento", por Marc Font
Los memes más tronchantes de la foto de Abascal en un despacho sin ordenadores y con pimentón
PSOE, PP y Vox vetan de nuevo la investigación de las finanzas de la Corona en el Congreso, por Alexis Romero
La leyenda de los hermanos Quero: una guerrilla urbana y pesadilla del franquismo, por Henrique Mariño
Dinero hay, lo que falta es voluntad de salvar a las personas, por Juan Torres López
