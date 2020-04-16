Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 34: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. Sánchez prepara otra prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 10 de mayo flexibilizando el confinamiento MANUEL SÁNCHEZ Y ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

2. Expertos en infancia creen que es necesario aliviar ya las medidas de confinamiento a menores MARISA KOHAN

3. Las comunidades gobernadas por el PP, salvo Galicia, rompen el consenso sobre el final del curso académico

4. El coronavirus sí entiende de clases: los barrios obreros son los más vulnerables ante la vuelta al trabajo y la desescalada BEA ASUAR

5. Los centros de discapacidad gastan miles de euros en equipos de protección porque las CCAA no se los envían SANTIAGO REVIEJO

6. Interior plantea multas por incumplir el confinamiento que podrían llegar a los 10.400 euros en casos extremos

7. La Guardia Urbana multa tres veces a una red que reparte comida a migrantes sin papeles durante el confinamiento JAIRO VARGAS

8. Las llamadas al 016 por violencia machista se incrementan casi un 50% en la primera quincena de abril

9. Polémica tras la pregunta del CIS sobre si hay que mantener la "libertad total" de información sobre el coronavirus

10. Muere el escritor chileno Luis Sepúlveda por coronavirus