TeléfonoRojo, día 55: las claves de la jornada

#TeléfonoRojo, día 55: hoy edición especial sobre Isabel Díaz Ayuso y Billy el Niño y alguna de las claves de la jornada, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/Y0ZG9goiae
— Público (@publico_es) May 7, 2020
1 - Dimite la responsable de Salud de Madrid un día después de que Ayuso anunciara que pedirá pasar de fase
- Sanidad aún no ha recibido la petición que anunció la Comunidad de Madrid, ALEXIS ROMERO / BEATRIZ ASUAR
- La decisión de solicitar pasar a la fase 1 provoca un nuevo choque entre Ayuso y Aguado BEATRIZ ASUAR
- Madrid concentra los peores datos, junto a Catalunya y Castilla y León, pese a su intención de cambiar de fase
- Todas las comunidades autónomas salvo Catalunya y Castilla y León piden pasar a la fase 1 de la desescalada
2. Muere el torturador franquista Billy el Niño por coronavirus
3. Así le protegió la democracia para que no respondiera ante la Justicia de sus crímenes, ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
- El corro, el pato, el quirófano... las duras torturas a un militante antifranquista
- Así narraban las víctimas las torturas sufridas
- Especial 'Supervivientes de la Memoria': homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo
4. Vientres de alquiler: bebés de nadie almacenados en hoteles ucranianos, NURIA CORONADO SOPEÑA
5. Los españoles prefieren república a monarquía por una mayoría absoluta, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO
6. ¿No crees que ha llegado ya el momento de votar república o monarquía? Firma por un referéndum
7. Villarejo reveló al capo Cursach que Pedro Jota e Inda hacían espionaje político disfrazado de periodismo de investigación, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO
8. Las "trampas" de los barcos de la muerte saudíes para ocultar sus escalas en España, DANILO ALBIN
9. HOMBRES, por Barbijaputa
10. 'El Quinze' no se resigna al silencio impuesto por la covid
