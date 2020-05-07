Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 55: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1 - Dimite la responsable de Salud de Madrid un día después de que Ayuso anunciara que pedirá pasar de fase

2. Muere el torturador franquista Billy el Niño por coronavirus

3. Así le protegió la democracia para que no respondiera ante la Justicia de sus crímenes, ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
- El corro, el pato, el quirófano... las duras torturas a un militante antifranquista
- Así narraban las víctimas las torturas sufridas
- Especial 'Supervivientes de la Memoria': homenaje a las víctimas del franquismo

4. Vientres de alquiler: bebés de nadie almacenados en hoteles ucranianos, NURIA CORONADO SOPEÑA

5. Los españoles prefieren república a monarquía por una mayoría absoluta, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO

6. ¿No crees que ha llegado ya el momento de votar república o monarquía? Firma por un referéndum

7. Villarejo reveló al capo Cursach que Pedro Jota e Inda hacían espionaje político disfrazado de periodismo de investigación, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO

8. Las "trampas" de los barcos de la muerte saudíes para ocultar sus escalas en España, DANILO ALBIN

9. HOMBRES, por Barbijaputa

10. 'El Quinze' no se resigna al silencio impuesto por la covid