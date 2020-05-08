Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 56: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. Sanidad rechaza la petición de Madrid de pasar a la fase 1 de la desescalada

2. La exdirectora de Salud Pública de Madrid denuncia que el pase a la fase 1 no está basado en "criterios de salud"

3. Ayuso admite que solicitó el cambio de fase tras reunirse con empresarios y que la directora de salud "no quería"

4. La mitad de la población pasa a la fase 1: once CCAA y algunas zonas de otras cinco, BEATRIZ ASUAR

5. Los probos funcionarios, por Juan Carlos Escudier

6. Díaz Ayuso, desarmada y peligrosa, por David Bollero

7. "Madrid no pasa a la fase 1. Ni Billy el Niño tampoco", CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

8. El Gobierno aprobará extender los ERTE hasta el 30 de junio tras pactar con sindicatos y patronal, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

9. España, Italia y Portugal se alían en un frente del sur para reclamar un ingreso mínimo vital europeo, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

10. Sondeo | Los españoles critican la gestión del Gobierno pero apoyan las restricciones que impone la alarma, CARLOS ENRIQUE BAYO

11. El espejismo de los CIE vacíos: reabrirán cuando se pueda expulsar a extranjeros, JAIRO VARGAS

12. El Gobierno "hace la vista gorda" ante las "trampas" de los barcos saudíes en España, DANILO ALBIN

13. Víctimas de 'Billy el Niño': "Que haya muerto sin ser juzgado prueba que la democracia tiene restos de franquismo", ALEJANDRO TORRÚS

14. Monasterio y la zoofilia o por qué mentir compensa (aunque te pillen), JUAN CORELLANO

15. En casa con Itziar

16. Recomendación semanal: charlas TEDx, por Barbijaputa