Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 64: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. El número de fallecidos diarios cae hasta los 59 en las últimas 24 horas

2. García Egea defiende las manifestaciones en el barrio de Salamanca: "El Gobierno culpa de un posible rebrote a los que tiene que proteger", MARTA MONFORTE

3. Interior prohíbe las manifestaciones en coche convocadas por Vox en Catalunya

4. Feijóo convoca elecciones para el 12 de julio ante un eventual repunte del coronavirus en otoño, ALBA TOMÉ SUEIRO | SANTIAGO

5. Urkullu se compromete a volver a suspender las elecciones si no hay garantías sanitarias en julio, DANILO ALBIN | BILBAO

6. Madrid pedirá verbalmente pasar a la fase 1 este lunes y enviará el informe a Sanidad el martes

7. Cifran en 900 el déficit de médicos en Atención Primaria en la Comunidad de Madrid

8. La regulación del teletrabajo que viene: respeto a la jornada laboral, desconexión, riesgos laborales y resarcir los gastos, MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

9. Cómo hacer del decrecimiento un movimiento social de masas, ALEJANDRO TENA

10. PSOE y Unidas Podemos llevan al Congreso el debate sobre la retirada de las medallas de Billy el Niño y otros franquistas, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL / MANUEL SÁNCHEZ

11. HOMENAJES A JULIO ANGUITA

- Érase una vez un comunista (A Julio Anguita), por JUAN CARLOS MONEDERO

- La muerte en soledad, por CRISTINIA ALMEIDA

- La muerte imposible de Julio Anguita, por FELIPE ALCARAZ

- Anguita, entre Podemos y Marx, por CARLOS FERNÁNDEZ LIRIA

- Julio Anguita, buscando agua potable, por ÁNGELES MAESTRO

- Los políticos decentes como Julio Anguita siempre estarán en el corazón de la gente humilde, por DIEGO CAÑAMERO

- La viñeta de Eneko

12. "Hay cosas más importantes que vivir", por Juan Torres López

13. No solo existe Madrid, por Juan Tortosa

