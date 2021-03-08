Dahlan prepara el asalto a Ramala

Los medios árabes confirmaron esta semana que Mohammad Dahlan presentará una lista en las elecciones parlamentarias palestinas convocadas para mayo.
Dahlan, que vive exiliado en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, es un personaje controvertido con estrechos vínculos con Israel.
Su participación en las elecciones dividirá todavía más a los palestinos y debilitará a Fatah frente a Hamás.
Los medios árabes afirman que la lista de Dahlan, que se llamará "Jerusalén Primero", incluirá a distintas personalidades palestinas. El primero de la lista será Sari Nusseibi.
Dahlan contará con el apoyo de los Emiratos, un país que se ha puesto al servicio de Israel.
La lista incluirá exprimeros ministros y exministros, así como otros líderes de Fatah descontentos con el actual presidente Mahmud Abás.
Aunque la jugada de Dahlan es sin duda peligrosa para la estabilidad palestina, todo apunta a que muchos votantes de Fatah le darán su apoyo.
Los palestinos están hartos de un presidente como Abás que durante 15 años no ha conseguido absolutamente nada y ha permitido que la situación se deteriore hasta llegar a un punto irreversible.
El Instituto Internacional de Jerusalén ha denunciado que los Emiratos quieren aprovecharse del caos palestino para aumentar su influencia en los territorios ocupados a través de Dahlan y ponerla al servicio de Israel.
Otra personalidad que está considerando participar en las elecciones es Marwan Barghouthi, encarcelado en Israel, que representa exactamente lo opuesto que Dahlan.
Barghouthi todavía no ha decidido dar el paso aunque los sondeos indican que sería el candidato preferido para los palestinos.
Barghouthi aboga por la lucha armada como único medio para forzar a Israel a abandonar los territorios ocupados.
Conforme avanzan los días, la situación palestina se va agravando y nada indica que las elecciones legislativas y presidenciales que tendrán lugar en los próximos meses vayan a resolver los problemas, ni mucho menos contribuir a sacar al ejército israelí de los territorios ocupados.
