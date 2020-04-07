#TeléfonoRojo, día 25: Las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/Y54ifU9fXI
1. El efecto del fin de semana rompe con el descenso diario tras registrarse 743 muertes en 24 horas BEATRIZ ASUAR
2. La crisis del coronavirus provoca que abortar sea aún más difícil e inseguro MARISA KOHAN
3. Trabajadores de ETT denuncian despidos y que les han obligado a firmar un documento que les deja sin prestación ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
4. Los gobiernos liberales aprovechan el desastre del coronavirus para desregular a costa del medio ambiente ALEJANDRO TENA
5. "Todos somos Guillén": los compañeros se vuelcan contra el acoso a un enfermero que criticó los recortes JAIRO VARGAS
6. ¡Casado, déjalo ya! JUAN TORTOSA
7. 10 cosas que el coronavirus ha cambiado CRISTINA FALLARÁS
8. Los expertos cuñados y la OMS DAVID TORRES
9. Desde que el virus nos encerró, los pájaros cantan distinto ALEJANDRO PALOMAS - El Asombrario
10. Dos pandas de un zoo copulan por primera vez en diez años coincidiendo con el cierre del recinto
