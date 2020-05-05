#TeléfonoRojo, día 53: las claves de la jornada durante la emergencia por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/eiz2CcVDNl
1. ¿Qué pasaría si se acaba el estado de alarma?, RAÚL BOCANEGRA
2. El Gobierno, pese a las presiones, mantiene el estado de alarma en los mismos términos, MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL
3. De no tener oposición a estar en la cuerda floja: así ha perdido apoyos el Gobierno en el Congreso con el estado de alarma, ALEXIS ROMERO
4. La entidad que homologa los menús de Ayuso recibe dinero de Coca Cola, McDonald's y Telepizza, JOSEBA TORRONTERAS
5. Ayuso, sobre el rechazo al estado de alarma: "Todos los días hay atropellos y no por eso prohíbes los coches"
6. La Comunidad de Madrid renuncia por primera vez al 'tijeretazo' y renovará hasta diciembre a los 10.000 sanitarios contratados
7. Jóvenes y temporales, los que más padecen la destrucción de empleo durante la pandemia, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
8. El peor mes de abril de la historia con 282.891 desempleados por la crisis del coronavirus
9. La prestación por ERTE llega ya a miles de trabajadores con efecto retroactivo, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE
10. IU propone movilizar 155.000 millones y subir impuestos al 3% más rico para recaudar 57.680 millones, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL
11. Un barco de la muerte saudí vuelve a falsear datos para ocultar su llegada a Motril, DANILO ALBIN
12. 75 años después del infierno de Mauthausen: adiós a la generación de los supervivientes olvidados, ALEJANDRO TORRÚS
13. El ‘caso Merlos’ divide al colegio de abogados de Madrid: trabajará allí con menos ingresos y sin opinar en televisión
14. La recuperación no será en "V", ni en "L", ni en "W", por Juan Torres López
15. ¿Estado de alarma o qué?, por David Bollero
16. Alicia, su hija, su nieta y 200 euros, por Cristina Fallarás
17. RADIOJAPUTA 80 | Elegir batallas y canalizar la rabia, por Barbijaputa
