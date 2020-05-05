Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 53: las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

1. ¿Qué pasaría si se acaba el estado de alarma?, RAÚL BOCANEGRA

2. El Gobierno, pese a las presiones, mantiene el estado de alarma en los mismos términos, MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

3. De no tener oposición a estar en la cuerda floja: así ha perdido apoyos el Gobierno en el Congreso con el estado de alarma, ALEXIS ROMERO

4. La entidad que homologa los menús de Ayuso recibe dinero de Coca Cola, McDonald's y Telepizza, JOSEBA TORRONTERAS

5. Ayuso, sobre el rechazo al estado de alarma: "Todos los días hay atropellos y no por eso prohíbes los coches"

6. La Comunidad de Madrid renuncia por primera vez al 'tijeretazo' y renovará hasta diciembre a los 10.000 sanitarios contratados

7. Jóvenes y temporales, los que más padecen la destrucción de empleo durante la pandemia, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE

8. El peor mes de abril de la historia con 282.891 desempleados por la crisis del coronavirus

9. La prestación por ERTE llega ya a miles de trabajadores con efecto retroactivo, ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE

10. IU propone movilizar 155.000 millones y subir impuestos al 3% más rico para recaudar 57.680 millones, ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

11. Un barco de la muerte saudí vuelve a falsear datos para ocultar su llegada a Motril, DANILO ALBIN

12. 75 años después del infierno de Mauthausen: adiós a la generación de los supervivientes olvidados, ALEJANDRO TORRÚS

13. El ‘caso Merlos’ divide al colegio de abogados de Madrid: trabajará allí con menos ingresos y sin opinar en televisión

14. La recuperación no será en "V", ni en "L", ni en "W", por Juan Torres López

15. ¿Estado de alarma o qué?, por David Bollero

16. Alicia, su hija, su nieta y 200 euros, por Cristina Fallarás

17. RADIOJAPUTA 80 | Elegir batallas y canalizar la rabia, por Barbijaputa