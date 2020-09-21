Aljazeera, agente extranjero

El departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos ordenó el pasado lunes que la cadena de televisión Aljazeera sea incluida en la lista de "agentes extranjeros", manifestando que la cadena es "agente del gobierno de Qatar".
La decisión se adoptó mientras representantes de Israel, los Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Bahrein se hallaban en Washington para firmar acuerdos de normalización política y económica.
Qatar acusó a los Emiratos Árabes Unidos de estar detrás de la decisión. En realidad, otros países de Oriente Próximo también han estado trabajando intensamente contra Aljazeera.
Varias organizaciones independientes de periodistas estadounidenses condenaron la medida, basada en el hecho de que Aljazeera se financia en parte con fondos del gobierno de Qatar.
Los periodistas americanos argumentaron que aunque es cierto que el gobierno de Qatar financia Aljazeera, la cadena es independiente en cuanto al tratamiento de la información que ofrece.
Dijeron que existen innumerables medios de comunicación financiados por gobiernos, como la BBC o la agencia France Presse, a los que se les permite informar desde Estados Unidos sin restricciones.
Uno de los argumentos más disparatados que utiliza el departamento de Justicia es que Aljazeera no se refiere al ejército israelí como "Fuerzas de Defensa Israelíes" sino como "Ejército Israelí", y que no usa la apropiada definición de terrorismo.
cLa catalogación de "agente extranjero" se creó durante el nazismo para detener la propaganda favorable a Alemania durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
Aljazeera está prohibida en varios países de Oriente Próximo porque su información no se ajusta a lo que esperan los dirigentes de ciertos países autoritarios.
Aljazeera es probablemente uno de los mejores canales de información internacional que hay en el mundo, y sus programas revelan una gran sensibilidad en lo tocante a cuestiones sociales y a los sectores más desfavorecidos de la sociedad.
