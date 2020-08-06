MierdaJobs

La respuesta a un enfermero al postular como rastreador en la Comunidad de Madrid

Alejandra de la Fuente

Alejandro es el enfermero del SERMAS y ha sido uno de los sanitarios que ha decidido escribir a la Comunidad de Madrid para interesarse por el puesto de rastreador.

En un tuit, el enfermero ha revelado en redes sociales cuál es la respuesta que la Complutense envía a todos aquellos que quieren trabajar como rastreadores.

"Lo que hace la Complutense es un despropósito. Ha pedido licenciados y graduados para trabajar de manera gratuita y dibuja el futuro que nos espera. Al final es la uberización de nuestras condiciones laborales…", ha explicado Alejandro a Público.

Alejandro considera que, tras años de recortes en los servicios públicos, lo que menos debe hacer una universidad pública es precarizar el empleo de sus estudiantes.

El enfermero mandó el correo a la Comunidad de Madrid para saber si realmente era un trabajo "voluntario" y poner de manifiesto las intenciones de la Comunidad en cuanto a la contratación.

La respuesta ha generado muchísima indignación y acumula más de 4.000 reacciones.

