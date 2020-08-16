Perfecto picoteo, cumbre de la cocina de sobras (si haces una paella, por ejemplo), las gambas al ajillo es una de esas recetas fáciles con las que parecer un chef de la realeza, una cocinera de mil estrellas. Y lo consigues con cuatro pasos. Respetando unas pautas sencillas, estas gambas aromatizadas con ajo salen espléndidas. Es un plato popular de nuestra gastronomía - reivindicado en el centro y sur peninsular- que suele cocinarse en los restaurantes en cazuela de barro. Para alcanzar la cumbre en la escalinata del sabor, el producto debe ser fresco y puedes utilizar gambas - blancas, por ejemplo- gambones o langostinos. El perejil fresco y el punto libidinoso de la guindilla, junto a un buen aceite de oliva, harán el resto.
Receta de gambas al ajillo
Ingredientes 4 personas:
- 600 gr. de gambas.
- 4 dientes de ajo.
- 1/2 guindilla roja o de cayena.
- Aceite de oliva virgen extra.
- Sal.
- Perejil picado.
Elaboración:
Aunque la tradición marca que se cocinen en una cazuela de barro, puedes hacerlas en una sartén. Tienes que estar atento a que no se queme el ajo, pues de lo contrario destrozaría el plato. Las gambas no tienen que estar mucho tiempo en cocción para que no queden secas. Con unos minutos, vuelta y vuelta, bastará. Puedes guardar las cabezas y cáscaras para hacer un fumet que utilizar luego en arroces, guisos o cremas. Esta receta debe servirse rápido y caliente para que no pierda sus aromas.
1. Pela las gambas:
Las gambas se fríen sin su cáscara y cabezas en esta receta al ajillo. Debes pelarlas y quedarte solo con su carne. Resérvalas. Ve preparando la sartén o cazuela de barro.
2. Fríe el ajo y la guindilla:
Pela y corta los ajos en láminas. Pon a calentar la sartén con un buen chorro de aceite de oliva virgen. Añade una punta de guindilla. Si es guindilla roja (recomendado) ponla cortada en aros. Deja que se doren un poco los ajos.
3. Añade las gambas al ajillo:
Agrega las gambas en cuanto empiecen a estar dorados, echa una pizca de sal y tenlas al fuego varios minutos, friéndose mientras les das vueltas. Apaga al poco el fuego y esparce por encima unas hojas de perejil picado. Sirve inmediatamente.
➦ Siguiente parada: mejillones con salsa romesco.
