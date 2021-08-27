Receta de verano: Sopa fría de pepino y menta

Una receta saludable. Fresca. Aromática. Perfecta para el verano. Un clásico del Mediterráneo Oriental, jugo balcánico, delicia impepinable... Como toda sopa fría no tiene mucho secreto: triturar los ingredientes y servirla muy fresca. Muchos cocineros le añaden yogur (recomendado) para quede más sustanciosa y también acepta una patata cocida (tendrá mayor cuerpo). Puedes incorporar algo de queso y especias al gusto. La base la crea el pepino pelado junto a la menta y el yogur natural. El resultado es una crema ligera, vitamínica y muy reconfortante.
Receta de sopa fría de pepino y menta
Ingredientes 4 personas:
- 2 pepinos.
- 10 gr. de hoja de menta fresca.
- 500 ml. de agua.
- 1 diente de ajo (opcional).
- 1 yogur natural.
- Jugo de medio limón.
- Pimienta (al gusto).
- Sal.
1. Prepara la sopa de pepino y menta:
Pela los pepinos y ponlos en la trituradora cortados en rodajas gruesas. Añade las hojas de menta, la pimienta y un diente de ajo sin su germen interior. Echa el yogur y un chorro de limón. Dale un punto de sal. Tritúralo. Agrega agua fría mientras lo trituras de nuevo (calcula la cantidad en función de si la quieres más espesa o líquida). Comprueba el punto de sal y de las especias. Después deposita la sopa de pepino en una jarra o recipiente y tenla varias horas en la nevera, hasta que esté bien fresquita.
➦ Seguimos con una receta de vichyssoise tradicional.
