Pato confinado

Receta de verano: Sopa fría de pepino y menta

Javier Rada

Sopa de pepino y menta.
Sopa fría de pepino y menta.

Una receta saludable. Fresca. Aromática. Perfecta para el verano. Un clásico del Mediterráneo Oriental, jugo balcánico, delicia impepinable... Como toda sopa fría no tiene mucho secreto: triturar los ingredientes y servirla muy fresca. Muchos cocineros le añaden yogur (recomendado) para quede más sustanciosa y también acepta una patata cocida (tendrá mayor cuerpo). Puedes incorporar algo de queso y especias al gusto. La base la crea el pepino pelado junto a la menta y el yogur natural. El resultado es una crema ligera, vitamínica y muy reconfortante.

Receta de sopa fría de pepino y menta

Ingredientes 4 personas:

  • 2 pepinos.
  • 10 gr. de hoja de menta fresca.
  • 500 ml. de agua.
  • 1 diente de ajo (opcional).
  • 1 yogur natural.
  • Jugo de medio limón.
  • Pimienta (al gusto).
  • Sal.

1. Prepara la sopa de pepino y menta:

Pela los pepinos y ponlos en la trituradora cortados en rodajas gruesas. Añade las hojas de menta, la pimienta y un diente de ajo sin su germen interior. Echa el yogur y un chorro de limón. Dale un punto de sal. Tritúralo. Agrega agua fría mientras lo trituras de nuevo (calcula la cantidad en función de si la quieres más espesa o líquida). Comprueba el punto de sal y de las especias. Después deposita la sopa de pepino en una jarra o recipiente y tenla varias horas en la nevera, hasta que esté bien fresquita.

➦ Seguimos con una receta de vichyssoise tradicional.

Más opiniones del autor »
Etiquetas