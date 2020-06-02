"Presupuesto no hay nene": la respuesta de un pub a un DJ cuando pregunta por su salario

"Nos gustaría mucho que pinchases online una o dos horas", comienza la conversación de WhatsApp en la que se vislumbra una futura contratación al DJ Carlos Salinas.

Cuando Salinas pregunta por el salario, el mensaje es claro: "Presupuesto no hay nene, estamos intentando recuperar todo lo perdido durante estos meses".

En ese momento el DJ muestra su indignación y es entonces cuando llega la respuesta más socorrida en estos casos: "Pensaba que te podría venir bien para promocionarte".

Carlos explica a Público que llevaba desde el principio de la cuarentena haciendo sesiones online en varias discotecas (que por la covid-19 estaban cerradas) con las que trabajaba habitualmente.

"Estas discotecas estaban cerradas, por eso me sorprendió que este pub, estando abierto, me dijese que no me iba a pagar", explica

"Yo no he tenido problemas como DJ en este aspecto, pero sí conozco compañeros a los que no han pagado o han pagado muy poco, sobre todo la gente que lleva menos tiempo".

Además, Salinas ha querido mostrar su preocupación sobre el futuro de las discotecas como consecuencia de la emergencia del coronavirus. "Estamos muy preocupados los DJ porque no se reabran las discotecas y estamos muy achuchados", confiesa.

El trabajar a cambio de promoción recuerda a muchas ofertas publicadas por Mierda Jobs, como la de una agencia contratada por Kaiku Caffè Latte que buscaba ilustradores para trabajar a cambio de visibilidad.