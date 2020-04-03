Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 21: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. Sánchez se plantea una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma MANUEL SANCHEZ Y ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

2. Empleados denuncian que sus empresas aplican ERTEs, pero les obligan a trabajar a jornada completa ALEJANDRA DE LA FUENTE

3. Las políticas económicas neoliberales matan. Hay que cambiarlas VICENÇ NAVARRO

4. Carta de un claustro a sus alumnos: "Nada va a poder con vuestra voluntad de crecer" CLAUSTRO DE PROFESORES DEL IES LOPE DE VEGA

5. La caverna mediática pulveriza su récord de dar vergüenza ajena en plena emergencia por la pandemia TREMENDING

6. En casa con Itziar

7. Lecturas para la cuarentena BARBIJAPUTA

8. Subversiones, viajes en el tiempo, cortos de terror y otras propuestas para hacer frente al aislamiento JUAN LOSA

9. Los lectores de 'Público' crean una lista de canciones para pasar la cuarentena CANDELA BARRO

10. Esta mujer inventó el 'ebook', pero nadie le hizo caso y el mérito se lo llevó un hombre HENRIQUE MARIÑO