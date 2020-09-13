Receta de tortilla masala india

El reino de las tortillas es rico, amplio y variado, territorio con muchos caminos que recorrer en la gastronomía internacional. Cada país parece batir los huevos a su manera. Es el caso de la tortilla masala de India. Suele servirse como desayuno o comida callejera (en puestos que ofrecen gran variedad de recetas que incluyen huevos, tostadas y mezclas), a veces enrollada en pan chapati. Se trata de una tortilla sabrosa y especiada, y algo picante, como no podía ser de otro modo. Es perfecta para el coleccionista de sabores y para quienes hayan cumplido el cupo de tortilla con queso. De origen ignoto, pero sin misterios, el plato es popular en el subcontinente indio y Reino Unido.
Receta de tortilla masala:
Ingredientes 2 personas:
- 4 huevos frescos.
- 1/4 o 1/2 cebolleta o cebolla morada pequeña.
- 1 chile picante verde fresco.
- Varias ramas de cilantro o perejil.
- 1/2 o 1 tomate maduro.
- 1 pizca de garam masala o cúrcuma o curry.
- 1 pizca de comino en polvo (opcional).
- 1 pizca de pimienta negra molida.
- Aceite de oliva virgen extra.
- Sal.
Elaboración:
La tortilla masala es sencilla de hacer. Solo necesitas una sartén amplia pues debes obtener una tortilla fina. Calcula la cantidad de cebolla y tomate en función de los comensales. No debe quedar demasiado apelmazada. Agradece que seas generoso con el cilantro o el perejil. Las especias van al gusto, igual que el picante. Puedes probar tus fórmulas (se le suele echar media cucharadita de garam masala combinada con otras especias). Un chile verde entero puede que sea mucho para según que paladares. En India le añaden además picante en polvo (aquí serviría la cayena) pues debe encajar con sus tórridos cánones. Algunos cocineros le echan también queso, pasta de jengibre y ajo, comino en polvo y hojas frescas de curry. Otros fríen antes la cebolla, el chile y el tomate picados y después hacen la tortilla.
1. Pica los ingredientes:
Corta en rodajitas finas el chile picante y pica un cuarto o media cebolleta (que quede también muy fina). Pica del mismo modo el cilantro o perejil. Quítale la piel al tomate y desecha la parte blanca con las pepitas. Córtalo en dados pequeños. Bate los huevos en un bol y mezcla bien los ingredientes en ellos. Échale sal, una pizca de pimienta negra y otra de garam masala, cúrcuma o curry. Remuévelo, que quede integrado.
2. Fríe la tortilla masala:
En una sartén antiadherente pon a calentar un hilito de aceite de oliva. Cuando esté caliente, añade la mezcla del huevo y masala y expándelo bien. Tras unos minutos, dale vuelta y que se haga por el otro lado (el tiempo que necesitará para freírse será esta vez menor). Suelen sacarla tostadita por fuera y crujiente por los bordes. Dóblala por la mitad. Servir inmediatamente.
➥ Continuamos por India: dhal de lentejas rojas.
