Receta de ensalada pantesca: sabor isleño

Seguimos con la vuelta al mundo en ochenta ensaladas... ya conocemos la ensalada caprese y esa joya balcánica que llaman shopska. Hoy navegamos directos a Sicilia, a islas con viñas milenarias, aromas que sonarán cercanos, mediterráneos: les presentamos la ensalada pantesca.
Es originaria de la remota isla de Pantelleria, más cerca de Túnez que de Italia. Como ocurre con las ensaladas camperas, las patatas le regalan potencia a esta mezcla. El tubérculo que salvó del hambre a Europa combina bien con aceitunas y tomates. La especialidad de la pantesca es que lleva alcaparras, tiene el toque aromático del orégano, y las patatas se cuecen y sirven con su piel.
Receta de ensalada pantesca
Ingredientes 4 personas
- 3-4 patatas rojas o blancas medianas.
- 3 tomates maduros.
- 1 cebolla roja.
- 100 gr. de aceitunas verdes o negras.
- 2 cucharaditas de alcaparras.
- Aceite de oliva virgen extra.
- Vinagre.
- Orégano.
- Sal.
Elaboración:
El procedimiento de la ensalada pantesca es el de cualquier ensalada: mezclas los ingredientes junto a un buen aliño con aceite y vinagre de calidad. La cantidad de orégano dependerá de si te apetece más aromática. Lo mismo ocurre con las alcaparras. Algunos cocineros también le añaden unas hojas de albahaca, planta indispensable en la cocina italiana. Acepta proteínas: como caballa, sardinas o atún en aceite. Puedes utilizar patatas rojas o blancas, pero recuerda que se sirven con su piel.
1. Cuece las patatas en abundante agua:
Lávalas y hiérvelas en una olla con sal. Necesitarán alrededor de unos 20 minutos, pero dependerá del tipo de tubérculo. Comprueba su punto de cocción con un tenedor. Una vez hechas, deja que se enfríen.
2. Corta las hortalizas y monta la ensalada pantesca:
Corta en rodajas las patatas con su piel, y haz lo mismo con los tomates. Corta la cebolla en juliana. En un bol pon los ingredientes juntos. Añade unas cucharaditas de alcaparras, las aceitunas verdes o negras, la sal y el orégano. Echa un buen chorro de aceite de oliva virgen extra y un chorrito de vinagre. Remueve para que se integren los sabores. Comprueba el punto de sal.
➥ Seguimos con una ensalada de aguacate y atún.
